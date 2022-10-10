GULFPORT, MS (WNTZ) – In recognition of International African Penguin Awareness Day, Mississippi Aquarium welcomes the return of Penguins and Pops, a fundraiser for the Aquarium’s African penguin conservation efforts.

Penguins and Pops will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Aquarium’s walkway. It includes a photo with one of Mississippi Aquarium’s 11 African penguins and a frozen treat from Pop Brothers. The cost for a photo and pop is $12.

A general admission ticket to Mississippi Aquarium is not required for Penguins and Pops. However, guests must purchase a separate general admission ticket to enter Mississippi Aquarium and view the mermaids. No advanced tickets are being sold. Penguins and Pops is a first-come, first-served event.

International Penguin Awareness Day occurs annually on October 15. The day is to highlight the struggle of the species listed as highly endangered. The African penguin is at risk of becoming extinct in the wild within the next 15 years.