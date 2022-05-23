BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An actor known for his many roles on soaps, in sitcoms, and in multiple Tyler Perry films had a great start to his weekend when he received the Key to the City from East Baton Rouge’s (EBR) Mayor on Friday.

Hollywood’s Lamman Rucker attended Baton Rouge Community College’s Spring Commencement ceremony and enjoyed the honor of receiving an honorary degree as well as the Key to the City from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

Broome said the following of Rucker, “For several years now, he has had a close relationship with the Baton Rouge community. Rucker is a dedicated advocate for community empowerment, entrepreneurship, and social justice.”

“While he is not a native son of Baton Rouge we consider him a native son and brother of our community,” Broome continued.

Rucker has appeared in As the World Turns, All My Children, Half & Half, Why Did I Get Married, Meet the Browns, and a host of other well-known productions.