METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The time is once again here for Family Gras in Jefferson Parish! Watch as event organizers unveil the names of some of music’s hottest names who will headline the 14th annual celebration.
Event Details
- February 18 – 20
- Located on Mardi Gras Plaza across from Lakeside Mall — the ORIGINAL Family Gras location!
The Stars
Friday, February 18
- Marie Osmond
Saturday, February 19
- David Batiste & the Gladiators
- Sister Sledge
- Girl Named Tom
- Anne Wilson of rock band Heart
Sunday, February 20
- Amanda Shaw
- Lauren Alaina
- Martina McBride