Mardi Gras legend Blaine Kern Sr. dies at 93

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans Mardi Gras icon has died. Blaine Kern Sr. died overnight at the age of 93.

Kern’s death was announced by his wife on Facebook overnight. Kern went into a coma Wednesday night, before passing away, according to the post.

Kern is known for designing and building Mardi Gras floats, and is credited with making New Orleans Mardi Gras the spectacle it is today.

In 1984, Kern opened Mardi Gras World, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and provides an up-close look at what it takes to construct Mardi Gras floats.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement, and praised Kern as a Mardi Gras innovator:

“Blaine Kern was a legend, and an iconic part of what makes New Orleans magical. What Mardi Gras is today, what our City is today, owes much to him and his imagination, his larger-than-life personality, and his relentless creativity. Generations of residents and visitors have been touched by the magic of ‘Mr. Mardi Gras.’ Impossible to overstate his contribution to our Carnival, to our culture, and to our City. He did it his own way, until the very end — and our City is better, bigger, and more beautiful for his efforts. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.”