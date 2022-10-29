A scene from Sheri Bailey’s TIDEWATER. Photo by Robert Alford II, Associate Professor of Theatre and Film at LSU Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Robert Alford II, Associate Professor of Theatre and Film at LSU Shreveport, is a friend and colleague of Sheri Bailey’s and has directed at least 7 of her plays through the years, including Summer Dreams, one of the plays that will be included in three performances he will be directing at LSU Shreveport this weekend.

“I directed a movie version of Summer Dreams in 2003,” Alford said. “We filmed it in Virginia where Sheri Bailey is from and where she lives now.”

He says of Bailey’s Tidewater, “The play started out as a one-act play in 1988, and then over the span of a few years, she wrote a companion piece. One of the characters was inspired by Sheri. You see her as a 14-year-old and a woman in her 30s who is struggling with her identity as a writer–she’s trying to remember how she lost her identity as a writer.”

Bailey’s larger work, Summers in Suffolk, spans from 1870-1996 and LSUS is acting out several of the plays in the cycle.

“These plays have to do with three families that overlap and are set in 1930, 1957 and 1970,” said Alford. “You see the young woman reminiscing backwards about her friendship with an older man who inspired her to become a writer.”

Alford will be directing Tidewater and says he is proud to be a part of the project and to call Shreveport home. He says his father was in the U.S. Army, so he grew up all over.

“But my dad retired before I started high school, so I went to high school at Notre Dame High School which is no longer there.”

Alford’s parents are both from Bossier City, so in 1994 he moved back home to Shreveport and was embraced by the artistic community after he directed a play at Shreveport’s Little Theatre.

Seating is very limited for the October 28 performance at LSU Shreveport’s Workshop Theatre and online ticket purchases are strongly encouraged. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Additional performances will be held on October 29 at 7:30 p.m. and October 30 at 4:00 p.m. at LSU Shreveport’s University Center Theatre.

Tickets are $15, with the senior, military, and group rates set at $10, and the student and preview ticket prices set at $5.

For more information, visit Mahogany Ensemble Theatre’s website.