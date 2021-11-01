LPB to showcase limited series film project Hindsight: Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Public Broadcast (LPB) will broadcast the premiere of an LPB-produced limited series, Hindsight: Louisiana. The series highlights two Louisiana-based filmmakers, Zac Manuel and Kiyoko McCrae. The news was announced in a press release on Monday, November 1.

The Hindsight Project is an initiative that focuses on supporting Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) who live in the American South and U.S. Territories.

According to the press release, the Hindsight project showcase the work of both filmmakers Manuel and McCrae’s short film projects and their experiences with making movies in Louisiana.

“LPB is committed to supporting and elevating the baby talented filmmakers in our state. It was a pleasure to work with Kyoko and Zac on these thoughtful and important films, and we are delighted to make them available to broadcast to our audience,” said Executive Producer Linda Midgett.

Manuel is a New Orleans, based director and cinematographer whose documentary work examines intimacy, identity, class, and legacy. Manuel’s short film, This Body presented on Friday, November 5 at 8:00 p.m. This project explores the fraught relationship between African Americans and the medical industry.

McCrae is a Japanese-American film and theater director, she focuses on shifting mainstream narratives by telling under-told stories about people of color. McCrae’s short film We Stay In The House premieres Friday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m.