LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 following a recommendation for the 9/11 Commission to establish a standard of security for state-issued identification.

A REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card has a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner. Residents can make an appointment at their local OMV field office to obtain REAL ID compliant identification.

The items required to obtain REAL ID certification include: