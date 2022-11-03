BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana will once again bring the Bayou State’s unique culture and excitement to the Big Apple during the upcoming 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

A Wednesday, November 2 news release from Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism stated that the state’s 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float, the “Celebration Gator,” is all set to make yet another appearance in New York City for the popular holiday parade.

Officials added that this year, a widely celebrated Louisiana musical artist will be featured on the float, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

This was a big year for the 36-year-old New Orleans native. In addition to releasing a new album called Lifted, the acclaimed entertainer won his first Grammy.

It’s no surprise the multitalented musician was chosen for the role; Trombone Shorty plays the trombone, trumpet, drums, organ, and tuba in addition to working as a philanthropist and, occasionally, as an actor.

Lt. Governor Nungesser expressed his approval of selecting Trombone Shorty as this year’s performing artist, saying, “We are excited to have Trombone Shorty riding the Louisiana float this year and performing for us. Participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an honor for the people of Louisiana. It is an amazing opportunity to share with the world our music and Feed Your Soul with our celebratory spirit. The musical talents of Trombone Shorty will definitely ensure we provide a terrific show.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. until noon; in all time zones.