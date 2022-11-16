BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine native singer-songwriter Justin Garner will be performing the National Anthem at the Spurs vs. Lakers basketball game on Nov. 25.

According to his website, Garner has “cemented his place in the industry by creating and performing original music, covering top hits, and writing songs for today’s biggest artists.”

Garner has performed at the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the 25th Essence Festival. His next performance in Louisiana will be at the 2022 Festival of Lights in Baton Rouge on Dec. 2.