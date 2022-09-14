BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An award-winning producer and director from Louisiana is presenting his latest work to a Baton Rouge audience this fall.

This week, LSU announced that Zack Godshall‘s most recent documentary, ‘The Laughing Man’ will be presented at the Manship Theatre (100 Lafayette Street Baton Rouge, LA 70801) Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

After presenting the film, Godshall will join a panel discussion that focuses on the issue of homelessness.

The topic is in harmony with ‘The Laughing Man,’ which follows the life and dreams of a longtime Louisiana resident named Thomas Williamson.

Williamson may be known for his optimistic perspective and infectious laugh, but his life has been upended by tragedy.

Audiences meet Williamson when he’s in his 50’s and lives in Baton Rouge. The financially strapped part-time actor longs to return to his home state of Texas so he can be with his dying father, but the odds seem stacked against him.

The documentary provides audiences with an intimate look into Williamson’s life as he faces trauma, isolation, and economic struggles that bring him face-to-face with homelessness.

‘The Laughing Man’ follows Godshall’s tradition of creating films that highlight people and places that exist along the fringes of culture.

His work has premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, played on Time.com, Topic, The Documentary Channel, and been praised by a number of reputable journals such as The New York Times and The Huffington Post.

In addition to being nominated twice at Sundance, Godshall earned multiple awards at the Oak Cliff Film Festival.

Click here to purchase tickets to the October 5th premiere.