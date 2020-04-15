Louisiana crime podcast investigating death of Don Lewis, featured on hit Netflix series “Tiger King”

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD)– The Netflix series “Tiger King” has brought the attention of millions to the mysterious death of Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis. Former Livingston Parish Detectives Woody Overton and Jim Rathmann are now investigating the cold case. The duo hosts Real Life Real Crime, a crime podcast that goes in depth into cases they have worked personally to give their audience personal and gruesome details of their work in law enforcement.

Overton and Rathmann received hundreds of requests to look into the disappearance of millionaire Don Lewis after the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.” Lewis disappeared in 1997 after he reportedly mentioned to several people he felt his life was in danger because of his wife, Carole Baskin.

Overton said the duo has an advantage over law enforcement when it comes to these kind of cases. “People want to talk, but they don’t want to talk to law enforcement,” Overton said. “We are fortunate that people want to talk to us.” The past few cold cases Overton and Rathmann covered have gained thousands of tips, leading law enforcement closer to cracking cold cases that have remained “frozen” for years. The Don Lewis case was considered cold, with little evidence before the hit Netflix series came out. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now receiving more tips and reopening the case since the series gained popularity.

Rathmann lives in Florida, an hour from Carole Baskin’s home. The former deputy says he has already talked to several key witnesses within days of announcing they were looking into the case. “Hillsborough County needs the investigators, what we are looking for is first hand knowledge of what had taken place to be able to solve the case,” Rathmann said.

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic has famously said Baskin fed her husband to her tigers, but has no known proof the accusations are true. Overton said he believes that if Carole Baskin did commit a homicide, it would make sense for her to use her resources. “What resources? A bunch of tigers and lions,” Overton said. Overton said they don’t have plans right now to interview Joe Exotic, but recognize that it is likely less people would be talking about this case if it weren’t for him and his ongoing feud with Baskin.

The duo is taking tips and looking nationwide for leads that could answer the question, “Did Carole Baskin kill her husband?”

“Her saying if you want to get rid of a body, roll them around in sardine oil, we certainly are not saying she did it and we don’t have any proof she did it but it’s her statement, it’s a matter of public record now,” Overton said. Rathmann said Baskin made several comments throughout the documentary that would make an investigator raise a brow.

Real Life, Real Crime can be listened to on their website, iTunes, google podcasts as well as their website RealLifeRealCrime.com Overton and Rathmann encourage any and all tips. “You never know if you have that little bit of juice that ends up helping us solve a case,” Overton said.