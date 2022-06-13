LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – You may have heard about “Snakes on a Plane,” but how about a snake in the bathroom?

The Town of Livingston Police Department responded to what it calls an “unusual call.”

TPLD says someone called about a snake in their bathroom.

The officer who responded “instantly recognized this to be a speckled kingsnake,” according to the Town of Livingston Police Department.

The speckled kingsnake was relocated after its capture.

“These constrictors eat countless rodents and even other snakes, including venomous ones, because they are immune to the venom,” according to louisianasportsman.com.