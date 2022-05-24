BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday marks a historic moment for Arby’s, and Louisiana customers are lining up to join in on the celebratory rollout of the fast food restaurant’s brand new menu item.

For the very first time in its nearly 60-year existence, Arby’s has added a hamburger to its menu, and Lex, a shift manager at the Port Allen location, told BRProud that the new burgers are already in high demand.

The addition to the menu is 6.4 ounces of 52% American Wagyu and 48% ground beef that’s cooked “sous vide style” to ensure juiciness and tenderness. It comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red opinion, and burger sauce on a brioche bun.

Appropriately named the “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger,” it costs $5.99.

The burger was introduced to the menu Monday and will only be around until July 31.

According to Lex, local customers are showing up in droves to get the burger while they can. “That’s really all they bought,” she said on Monday afternoon.

She added that on a typical day the most popular menu items are the Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich and the Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich.

But not anymore.

For now, the new Wagyu Steakhouse Burger has stolen the top spot as the restaurant’s most popular menu item.

Though statistics indicate that most fast food fans in Louisiana have a strong preference for Chick-Fil-A and McDonalds, the few Arby’s locations in the area still have loyal customers.

Locations in and around the Baton Rouge area are listed below.

Arby’s Baton Rouge

3120 S Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Arby’s Port Allen

751 N Lobdell Hwy S

Port Allen, LA 70767

Arby’s Denham Springs

8130 Rushing Rd E

Denham Springs, LA 70726