BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the U.S.’s weakening economy and high inflation, a number of Americans are tightening their budgets.

For some, this includes swapping daily luncheons at favorite restaurants for meal-prepping.

And it’s only natural to feel a sense of inner pride when we’ve created a tasty, budget-friendly lunch. We may even decide to share a photo of our meal on Twitter or Instagram.

According to NBC’s Today Show, this is precisely what a journalist named Steven Dennis did Monday (August 29).

With an innocent post to his Twitter account, the congressional reporter at Bloomberg shared a photo of his lunch.

Dennis tweeted, “High Fiber / High protein / high yum / Low cost,” and gave his post the hashtag #AntiInflationCuuisine.

He even included a recipe just in case others wanted to try their hand at making the meal, which consisted of a mixture of canned tuna, relish, spicy mustard, and Fiber One cereal.

Little did Dennis know that within hours, his tweet would go viral- and not in a positive way.

A number of users pointed out that though the meal was inexpensive to create at less than $2 per serving, the cheap price came at great sacrifice to the senses.

To be specific, it resembled “a mix of wet and dry cat food,” and looked as though it had been “left on the floor by the dog,” according to some responses on social media.

One Twitter user pointed out that a number of recipes can be made for the same price “without resorting to a culinary hate crime.”

While Dennis’s meal may have garnered a slew of negative response, most would agree that considering America’s current economic crisis, lunch recipes that are healthy and inexpensive can be quite beneficial.

Louisiana’s fans of tuna and/or Fiber One cereal might enjoy the two inexpensive alternative recipes listed below:

Open-Faced Cajun Tuna Melt

Ingredients:

1 can or pouch of tuna fish

1 tablespoon pickled and chopped jalapeno

spicy mustard (to taste)

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/4 cup of shredded cheese

one half of an English muffin

Directions:

Mix the tuna with the chopped jalapeno, spicy mustard, and Cajun seasoning

Sprinkle the English muffin slice with shredded cheese

Toast the English muffin and cheese

Spread the tuna mix onto the toasted English muffin

Enjoy!

CLICK HERE to view a similar and slightly expanded version of this recipe on Deep South Dish’s website.

Sweet ‘N Spicy Trail Mix

Ingredients:

1 cup Fiber One Nutty Clusters & Almonds

2 cups of dry roasted peanuts

1/4 cup of Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon of vegetable oil

Directions:

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat

Stir in Cajun seasoning

Add peanuts to skillet and cook for two minutes, stirring constantly

Allow peanuts to cool

Once peanuts have cooled, mix with Fiber One Nutty Clusters & Almonds in Ziploc bag or storage container

Shake gently to combine

Enjoy

CLICK HERE to view a similar and slightly expanded version of this recipe on Sweet Nick’s website.

Whether or not you choose to try any of the recipes listed above, hopefully your next lunch will be both budget-friendly and tasty.