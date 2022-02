LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Country star Jason Aldean is making a stop in Lafayette on his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour” in September. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 18.

Aldean is releasing a new album, “Georgia,” on April 22, which will include a song called “Rock And Roll Cowboy.” The show will feature special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office and online at Cajundome.com.