‘Jackass’ star has something ‘super juicy’ planned for Bucket List Tour kickoff in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When it comes to sheer shock and awe, few people can top iconic MTV stunt performer Stephen Glover, better known around the world as “Steve-O.”

From using himself as shark bait in the Gulf of Mexico, wearing a toxic jellyfish sombrero or walking a tightrope over ravenous alligators while wearing a chicken-stuffed jockstrap, if it sounds utterly insane and potentially life-threatening then Steve-O has probably already done it.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the longtime actor, comedian, stuntman, author and podcaster debuts his new live stage performance at the Joy Theater in New Orleans. And while showtime starts at 7 p.m., Steve-O recommends ticketholders arrive just as the doors open at 6 p.m. for what he referred to as a special treat to kick off his live and uncensored stunt show.

“It’s a good idea to get there right when the doors open because I made a pre-show video that is super juicy,” Steve-O told WGNO. “The whole point of my tour is to really celebrate the freedom of not having any rules whatsoever in the content I am able to share. For all the videos I am able to put on YouTube, there are so many rules, and what we have in this show is totally uncensored.”

Steve-O has a long history with Louisiana, including filming his TV show WIldboyz television show for MTV in and around New Orleans starting in 2003, as well as the movie ‘Jackass: Number Two’ in 2006 just after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city.

Now months after another hurricane caused catastrophic damage, Steve-O returns with an open heart and wallet for those in need following the devastating effects of the storm. While wearing a t-shirt of Louisiana UFC star Dustin Poirier, Steve-O talked about his involvement with the 32-year-old Lafayette native’s charitable foundation in support of Hurricane Ida victims through the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“I was speaking with Dustin recently and I said ‘Hey, I’m coming to New Orleans and I would like to meet up with you guys and do something to raise money for the Good Fight Foundation’,” explained Steve-O. “What we arrived at – and bless them for being such great people – and they said they just wanted me to donate to a food bank. So I donated $5,000 and the Good Fight Foundation matched it so we are feeding some people in Louisiana and that feels good, too.”

For those interested in tickets to Steve-O's Bucket List Tour Show, visit the Joy Theater website here.