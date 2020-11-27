Here’s what is coming to Netflix – and what’s leaving – in December

(KRON) – If you’ve already burned through the entire Netflix library since the start of the pandemic, you’re in luck. Things are about to change on December 1st.

Don’t worry too much about losing some of your favorite titles, because when one door closes, another one opens. The popular streaming service will be adding tons of holiday content to keep you entertained through the end of 2020.

Below is a list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix this month.

Coming Dec. 1 week:

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Coming Dec. 6 week:

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut

Alice in Borderland

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

Coming Dec. 14 week:

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

Braven (2018)

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Coming Dec. 21 week:

The Con Is On (2018)

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

Bridgerton

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Coming Dec. 28 week:

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

Dare Me: Season 1

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Leaving Dec. 1 week:

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving Dec. 6 week:

The Secret (2006)

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Sin senos sí hay paraíso, Seasons 1-3

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving Dec. 14 week:

Hart of Dixie, Seasons 1–4

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving Dec. 21 week:

The Little Hours (2017)

The West Wing, Seasons 1–7

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Fifty (2015)

Leaving Dec. 28 week: