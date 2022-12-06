BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some big-name artists will be making their way down to the white sandy beaches of Alabama for the 2023 Hangout Music Festival. Headliners to include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore and Lil Nas X.
The music festival, held in Gulf Shores, will be from May 19 through May 21, 2023. Here’s a first look at the lineup:
Rock
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Paramore
- Mayday Parade
- The Maine
- The Backseat Lovers
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Noah Kahan
- COIN
- The Vegabonds
Pop
- Calvin Harris
- SZA
- Lil Nas X
- AJR
- Tove Lo
- Ashe
- Stephen Sanchez
- Jessie Murph
- Sabrina Carpenter
Hip-Hop
- A$AP Mob’s FERG
- The Kid LAROI
- Russ
- Kevin Gates
- GloRilla
- Thundercat
Dance
- Flume
- Skrillex
- REZZ
- Alison Wonderland
- Gryffin
- Said The Sky
- Big Wild
- Two Feet
- John Summit
- Dr. Fresch
- Aluna
- Honeyluv
Country
- Priscilla Block
- MIKE
- Kidd G
Registration is open now for first access to tickets.