Hangout Music Festival announces line-up, returning after 2-year COVID break

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey will headline the 2022 Hangout Music Festival, which returns after a two-year, COVID-19-caused hiatus.

This year’s lineup aims to provide “something for everyone” during the three-day festival running May 20 to 22, according to a news release. Pre-sale registration for tickets opened on the festival website Dec. 6. General sales begins Dec. 13.

The City Council of Gulf Shores canceled the festival in 2020 by an emergency resolution due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was then spreading across the Gulf Coast. In 2021, festival organizers canceled the three days of events across Gulf Shores and Orange Beach again due to concerns about COVID-19.

2022 Hangout Music Festival Lineup: