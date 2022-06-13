BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The capital area knows how to bring the fun to the city during the summer months, and one location in Baton Rouge abounds with family-friendly events.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has already hosted a slew of special activities for kids and adults. Earlier this year, the zoo had a Wild Wine Walk, Dreamnight at the Zoo, and a Guest Appreciation Weekend.

The special events are scheduled to continue as the summer months unfold.

Red, White, and Zoo Day

Guests can look forward to enjoying Red, White, and Zoo Day Saturday, July 2, which includes a fun animal scavenger hunt.

Twilight Tours

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the zoo hosts Twilight Tours from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tourists will enjoy a twilight tram ride through the Zoo, which includes a narrated ride, an evening snack, and an animal encounter at the Wildlife Safari Theatre.

The zoo is an inclusive location

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is designed for everyone to enjoy, including guests who have sensory needs. As the first Sensory Certified facility in Baton Rouge, the zoo offers certain guests sensory bags that are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads. The tools are designed to accommodate guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

The animals

One of the main reasons for visiting the zoo is, of course, to simply enjoy hanging out with its occupants, the animals. In January, the zoo welcomed a new tenant a female tiger named Izzy. Guests can visit Izzy and her friends any day of the week between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Additional events at the zoo will be updated here in the coming months.