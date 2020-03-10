Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Randy Jackson to present award to his brother Herman Jackson in Baton Rouge

Hollywood is coming to Baton Rouge.

Celebrity Randy Jackson will be in Baton Rouge on March 19, to present the annual Alvin Batiste Hall of Distinction Award to his brother, famed percussionist Herman Jackson.

The event will be held at the Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. prior to the River City Jazz Masters concert with special guest Jazzmeia Horn.

“The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition are delighted to bring Randy Jackson back to Baton Rouge to present his brother with this distinguished award,” a recent Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Release stated. “Like Herman, Randy Jackson is a Baton Rouge native who studied at Southern University.”

Randy Jackson is best known for his appearance as a judge on American Idol from 2002-2014. He has spent 40 years in the music industry collaborating with many well-known musicians including the late Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.

Tickets to the River City Jazz Masters concert may be purchased here.