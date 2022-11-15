(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all.

Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.

Luna has long been a popular choice, but Rover said this year it finally eclipsed Bella to clinch the No. 1 dog name after nine years of close competition. Meanwhile, Max has remained dominant as the top dog name for males for the past 10 years.

While the top names (below) are all pretty normal, the “trending” names, which showed the biggest growth in popularity from 2021 to 2022, are eye-catching. The top trending dog name, Fezco, comes from the name of a character on HBO’s “Euphoria.” Next comes Cassini (perhaps after the NASA spacecraft?) then Mossberg (a firearms manufacturer?), followed by Mirabel (from Disney’s “Encanto”), Kyna (no idea) and Mommy (no reasonable explanation there).

The trendiest cat names include Hella (like the slang word), Yoongi (like the BTS band member) and Crescent (like the moon?).

See the most popular dog and cat names of 2022 below.

Most common dog names for boys

Max Charlie Cooper Milo Buddy Rocky Bear Teddy Duke Leo

Most common dog names for girls

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Lily Zoe Lola Sadie Bailey Stella

Most common cat names for boys

Oliver Milo Leo Charlie Max Loki Simba Jack Ollie Jasper

Most common cat names for girls