HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Hampton, Ark is hosting its first annual Harvest Festival on October 22, 2022. The Harvest Festival will include food and games, and all proceeds will go towards the family of Kennedi Turner. Kennedi is a young girl in the town who is currently battling cancer.

The festival will start at 2 PM and participants can buy $1 tickets or $20 wristbands. There will be T-shirts and bracelets for sale as well as a raffle happening throughout the Harvest Festival.