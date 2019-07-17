Finally! The Rolling Stones rock in New Orleans for first time since 1994

FILE – In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones, perform during their No Filter tour in London. The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the U.S. next year. The band says it is adding a 13-show leg to its tour in spring 2019, kicking off in Miami on April 20. (Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP, File)

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 / 02:01 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 16, 2019 / 02:01 PM CDT

With Barry out of Louisiana and life returning to normal, it looked like fans were finally getting some Satisfaction.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — On Monday evening, people made their way into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a long-awaited performance: The Rolling Stones in New Orleans.

The Stones had to cancel their highly-anticipated 50th annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival jazz performance this spring because Mick Jagger had to undergo heart valve replacement surgery.

The band then rescheduled and was were supposed to play in the Superdome on Sunday night. However, because of Hurricane Barry, that performance was pushed back yet another night.

But on Monday, the night finally came and fans were ready to rock.

It was the first time the Stones have played in the Crescent City since 1994. Their first show in New Orleans was in 1978. At the Vintage Rock Club in New Orleans, lifetime fans like Ken and Janie Lapriarie said they were “feeling awesome” ahead of the show.

“I think music brings you back in time in a generation and where I was at that time when the Stones were young and vibrant. It just brings all of those memories back; it’s just terrific,” said Janie Laprairie.

Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk opened the show at 7:30 p.m. before the Stones took the stage at 8:45 p.m. They were slotted to play about 20 songs.

With Barry out of Louisiana and life returning to normal, it looked like fans were finally getting some Satisfaction.