CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 23rd Annual Sunflower Trail and Festival is right around the corner, with vendors offering food and fun. At the same time, guests enjoy miles of sunflower fields.

On June 18, the sunflower fields will be in full bloom. The trail running by Highway 3049 in Gilliam, La., will be full of food vendors, crafts and art for sale by local vendors, and arts and crafts activities for children. Local music groups and a blues band will perform, and visitors can participate in the festival photography contest. Winners will have their photos displayed in the Gilliam Village Hall.



(Photo: Sunflower Festival)

Fields of sunflowers and a field of wildflowers line the nearly 20-mile trail on Old Dixie-Shreveport Rd. between Shreveport and Gilliam. Directions and a trail map are available on the festival website. The festival draws sightseers from across the country looking to take photos in the sunflower fields.

Visitors can also enjoy other rural gems in Caddo Parish, such as Dixie Farms Lavender, the Gilliam Farmer’s Market, and an authentic quilt shop in Mira. Organizers offer a Sunflower Trail Brochure with a list of local interest spots and directions to the fields.

For more information about the festival, follow their Facebook page for updates.