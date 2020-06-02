Entertainment companies make statements about #BlackLivesMatter and allowing ‘more important voices to be heard’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple entertainment entities have lent their voices and actions to the current situation in America.
George Floyd died 8 days ago, protests have followed and companies such as Sony, PlayStation and Nickelodeon have decided to take a stance.
On Monday night, Nickelodeon did not broadcast any programming for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
PlayStation decided to postpone their PlayStation 5 event “in order to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”
June 1, 2020
Sony took a firm position with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
#BlackLivesMatter (1/3) pic.twitter.com/k4sIcUiPwP— Sony (@Sony) May 31, 2020
On Thursday, June 4, the first of two memorial services for George Floyd is taking place in Minneapolis.