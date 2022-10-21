EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Close to 60 recreational vehicles have signed up to be at the fifth annual Airstreams on the Square in Downtown El Dorado, Arkansas. The event runs from October 20 – 23, 2022 and this number of campers is the most registered since the event was launched in 2018.

Airstreams is presented by Main Street El Dorado and the Arkansas Razorback Airstream Club. It is part of a nationwide campaign to stage Main Street/urban camping events that promote the Airstream lifestyle and help stimulate economic development and vitality in small-town America.

In the past, Airstreams has drawn participants from all across Arkansas as well as many other states including Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio. Past Airstreams participants have said that El Dorado, Ark. contains more community engagement than in other such rallies they attend in other communities.

Main Street El Dorado works to coordinate and provide a variety of events, including a street dance and outdoor movie, to which the public is invited.