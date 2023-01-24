(WGNO) — Sunday afternoon uptown was one of those days never to be forgotten.



A Tulane team getting its own parade for winning a New Year’s Day bowl – thousands roaring in approval as Willie Fritz body surfs in a crowd of players.

And, the head coach saying he wants Tulane to be his last job.



How cool is that?

But, there’s one thing better – that is a university president, Michael Fitts, keen to the idea of athletics at Tulane excelling.



He seems to understand a simple notion – you can be great at academics and athletics.



And at Tulane, as we know, if the president isn’t on board – it ain’t happening.