EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Main Street El Dorado is hosting Scare on the Square on October 29, 2022 in Downtown El Dorado, Arkansas. As part of the event, there will be costume contests on the Courthouse steps for both children and pets.

The pet costume contest will begin at 1 PM and the children costume contest will start at 2 PM. Entry for the pet contest is $5 and the entry for the children contest is $10.

Scare on the Square is happening from 12-4 PM and these two contests will be benefitting two causes- The Call and UCAPS.