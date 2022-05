WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Don’t miss KTVE/KARD’s Arklamiss Most Wanted, where Chelsea Monae highlights the most current and intriguing cases across our region. Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted airs each Wednesday during the 10 p.m. NBC 10 newscast and during the 9:00 p.m. FOX 14 news cast.