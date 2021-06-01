Disneyland’s opening ceremony for Avengers Campus to be live-streamed online, feature ‘special guests’

Disneyland will live-stream the opening ceremony of its newest land on June 2. (Disney)

(NEXSTAR) – Avengers fanatics, assemble… in front of your computer screens.

With California’s Disneyland Resort still operating at limited capacity — and reservations still required of guests — Disney is planning to live-stream the opening ceremony of its new Avengers Campus so fans can marvel from afar.

The opening ceremony will take place on June 2, two days before the Avengers Campus officially opens to guests at Disney California Adventure. Viewers can visit the Disney Parks Blog to watch the dedication beginning at 8:15 p.m. PST (11:15 p.m. EST). Fans can also follow the live ceremony on Disneyland’s Twitter or Facebook channels, as well as the Disney Parks social media channels.

Disney hasn’t revealed exactly what’s in store for viewers, only teasing “a glimpse inside this epic land as a few special guests assemble to celebrate this moment.”

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure officially opens to guests on June 4. (Disney)

Disney had previously announced that its Avengers Campus will feature attractions, experiences and dining options themed after characters and films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Highlights include an Avengers Headquarters with the Quinjet parked on the roof, an interactive Spider-Man attraction, and an Ant-Man-themed restaurant serving up a “size-defying” $100 sandwich.