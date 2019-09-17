Details: Lauren Daigle announces first-ever headlining tour; Will close out at home

Grammy award winner and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle has announced the dates for her first-ever headlining tour which will kick off in Australia.

The Lauren Daigle World Tour will play 44 dates between January and July, 2020.

Daigle is set to launching the tour on Jan. 18 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. She will then travel to Australia and New Zealand before landing in North America where she will play in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Minneapolis, Omaha, Nashville, New York and Toronto.

Daigle closes out the tour with a special hometown performance at the Cajundome in Lafayette on July 18.