BROOKS: "Everybody on this planet, anywhere we play knows where Baton Rouge is and they sing it at the top of their lungs whether they're from there or not."

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Garth Brooks is coming to Baton Rouge in 2022.

The country music star took a few minutes to speak with our Kourtney Williams on Thursday morning.

Brooks said they have been dreaming about a stadium tour since 2016 or 2017.

When asked whether he felt obligated to make a stop in Baton Rouge, Brooks said, “obligated, you’re lucky if you get to play there.”

Brooks went further and said, “I’ve got buddies that send me texts every Saturday morning of that place going off and you hear Sam Bush start on the fiddle and it takes you right back to the day you recorded the song and you think, man, who would have ever dreamed the way you guys have taken that song and just kind of making it yours, can I tell you, it works the other way as well?

Tickets for the show at Tiger Stadium are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 10.