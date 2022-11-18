SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Those old, familiar holiday tunes have begun to play on local radio stations and area businesses are beginning to deck the halls.

If you’re catching the Christmas spirit and want to begin filling the stockings, there are several opportunities to connect with local artisans this weekend–and after the shopping’s done, you can treat yourself with tickets to the symphony!

Mistletoe & More Shop

Start your Friday morning off at The 18th Annual Mistletoe & More Show which takes place November 18 and 19 at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd.

This arts, crafts, and gift show is said to bring in merchants from five states, and this year the Grinch and Olaf will be making live appearances.

Kids can have cookies with the Grinch on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.; they can have cookies with Olaf on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Arrive at the Bossier Civic Center on Friday morning before noon and admission will be free for adults and children alike.

Arrive after noon on Friday and admission will still be free for children but $5 for adults. Admission for adults will be $5 on Saturday.

Artspace’s Holidaze

Artspace will be open late on Friday, November 18, to officially begin the holiday season and to showcase the work of the 2022 Northwest Louisiana Holidaze Artists Nicola Balard, Qean Ballard, Erica Branch, Christine Broussard, ML Dumars, Connie Eaton, Yolanda Glass, Jennifer Heard, Hooshang Khorashani, Karen LaBeau, Betsy Levels, Sandy Park, Debbie Porter, Michelle Pennington, Red River Relics, Ron Smith and Douglas Walton.

Holidaze showcases the art scene of our region and gives shoppers the opportunity to support creatives. The opening party from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday allows Holidaze artists to tell their stories and give opening night discounts.

The exhibition will run from November 18 until December 23, 2022.

Bring a lunch or dinner receipt from Pepito’s XO for a 10% discount on your Holidaze purchase!

Shreveport Symphony

As soon as you’re finished shopping on Friday night, rush to hear Shreveport Symphony: Latin Nights by 7:30 p.m. at Shreveport’s RiverView Theater, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, where Cuban pianist/composer Aldo López-Gavilán will celebrate the music of the Americas and James Eakin’s Cloud Scraper: Symphony Americana will receive its world premiere. Click here for more information and tickets.

Members of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will be performing chamber music at Centenary College with Aldo López-Gavilán on Sunday, November 20, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Sponsored by The Noel Foundation, all general admission seats for the Chamber Music Series concerts are free.

For more information, click here.