MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The City of West Monroe hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall on the first day of December.

The lighting of the Christmas Tree Ceremony was one of the most anticipated events of the evening, especially for the little ones.

“My favorite part was the Christmas lights. They were just so pretty and everything,” said an

attendee, Mary Grace.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy what the evening had to offer, everything from Christmas Carols performed by local musicians and school choirs to children enjoying the Christmas presents.

“My favorite part about celebrating Christmas tonight was meeting all these little children,” said another attendee, Amelia Kay.

Families and children arrived very early to get the best of this holiday season event.

Paul Shadowens, a local attendee, said he was happy to share this special evening with the entire family.

“Kicking off the holidays is something you start doing in January first, but now that it gets closer and closer this is definitely a time for the whole family to be together.”

Other attendees came even earlier to meet a special guest

“Santa! I love Christmas! Said Paisley.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony received donations from the community, and these donated toys will be distributed to local families during the holiday season by the West Monroe Fire Department.