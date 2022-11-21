EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Health Works Fitness Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair on December 3, 2022, from 9 AM to 1 PM. The event will be located in the lobby and yoga studio of the Health Works Fitness Center.

Shoppers will experience holiday fun, self care products, toys, and more from local vendors at an event that is free to the public and open to the community. The center is located at 304 North Madison El Dorado, AR 71730 and you can contact Janie Ward at (870) 862-5442 for more information.