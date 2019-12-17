Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby to perform during Super Bowl week

FILE – In this June 23, 2019 file photo, DaBaby performs “Sugar” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. DaBaby, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 and DJ Khaled will perform at the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, to take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Brown, Migos and DaBaby are the latest stars slated to perform during Super Bowl week in Miami.

VEW Live! announced Tuesday that the acts will join Card B as headliners for the inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival, which takes place Jan.31-Feb.1 at Marlins Park.

Others slated to perform during the two-day event include Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, Gunna and Shenseea. More performers will be announced later.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the halftime show.

Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and the Chainsmokers are some of the artists who have announced they are holding concerts in Miami days before the big game.