CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Calhoun Christmas Parade along with the town’s 2nd Annual Bike Giveaway will be held at the Calhoun First Baptist Church located at 2981 U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, La. Last year, the bike giveaway received 26 bicycles and the goal this year is to reach 50 or more bikes.

Photo courtesy of Mary Carpue

Photo courtesy of Mary Carpue

According to reports, bicycles can be delivered to the church on December 10, 2022.