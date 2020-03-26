BRSO offering free online concert series starting on Thursday

Healthy, fun and free distractions are a welcome sight these days.

With the coronavirus dominating news, many are looking for a way to get away without leaving the house.

One option for those who are stuck at home is live music provided by the Baton Rouge Symphony.

The Baton Rouge Symphony provided this message:

“Dear Baton Rouge Symphony supporters:

In our 70 years of serving this city, the Baton Rouge Symphony has helped see our community through many difficult times providing comfort, inspiration, community bonding, or just a distraction from our worries.

Along those lines, I want to tell you about a very special concert series starting tomorrow. No tickets needed, no standing in line, just pull out your favorite internet-connected device and with a few clicks you are in our virtual concert hall.

One of the benefits of having several married couples in our orchestra is that we have built in chamber music ensembles that can rehearse and perform without even leaving the house. What that means to us in this time of sheltering in place is these ensembles can safely create some live music for all of us to enjoy.

Music has great power to serve humanity in goods times and bad. We with the Baton Rouges Symphony are proud and honored to do our part in enhancing the quality of life of the people of this city and we look forward to continuing to share the world’s greatest music with you.

Stay safe and healthy and enjoy our concerts.”