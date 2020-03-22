Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant

In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo, Ruthie Ann Miles attends the 11th annual AAFCA Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Broadway actress Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant. The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday, March 21, 2020, that she is due this spring. (Photo by Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant.

The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring.

In 2018, Miles and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle on a New York street that killed Abigail and a friend’s 1-year-old son. Miles was pregnant at the time of the crash and lost her unborn daughter, who she planned to name Sophia, two months later.

In her Twitter message announcing the pregnancy, Miles thanked those who supported her and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein after the crash and let them grieve for the past two years.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow,” Miles wrote.