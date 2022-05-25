BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, commonly known as BREC, is hosting its first Drag Show this summer.

The 11 a.m. event is called ‘Drag me to Brunch’ and will take place Saturday, June 25 at the Independence Event Center.

BREC says guests will enjoy food, mimosas and “high energy performances.”

It adds that a VIP experience costs $25, with additional add ons available such as Bottomless Mimosas or brunch.

Click here for more information.