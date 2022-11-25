EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.

In 2021, Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country and have gone on to win multiple awards both in the United States as well as internationally. Opening for Chapel Hart in February is Lucas Hoge, American singer-songwriter.

