It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton preview all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For Friday’s show, Hagan interviewed Tony Dungy, who led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl championship during a Hall of Fame career that included a heading coach stint in Tampa Bay. Dungy now works as an analyst.

He addressed the game, his faith and whether he gets asked about NFL coaching openings these days.

We talked to former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who discussed the Super Bowl matchup and revealed he was picking the Eagles in Sunday’s game. Hagan also shared a funny story about Pagano’s interaction with a hapless news photographer during a Colts practice.

James Conner, a running back for the Arizona Cardinals, talked about his experience on HBO’s Hard Knocks, which featured his team during the season. Tim Brown, the Hall of Fame receiver who won the Heisman at Notre Dame, discussed his transition from college to the pros and his journey to Canton.

Actor Khris Davis dropped by to provide some insights about the challenges of his role as the legendary George Foreman in the upcoming biopic Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World, due out on April 28.

We also welcomed NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who talked about his career in professional racing and also lamented the luck of his San Francisco 49ers. Larson will give the Indianapolis 500 a shot in 2024.

This week, Big Game Bound streams at 1 p.m. ET weekdays through Saturday, with a two-hour gameday special on Super Bowl Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

