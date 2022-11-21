EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jason Alan Barber College in El Dorado, Ark., is getting ready to host its 7th annual “Give a Child a Christmas” event on December 17, 2022. The event will be happening from 10 AM to 2 PM at the barber college which is located at 200 W. Locust Street in downtown El Dorado, Ark.

Give a Child a Christmas is a chance for local children to take a gift home for Christmas, as well as visit with Santa the Grinch. According to the barber college, this event will include, “toys, photos, and Christmas vibes,” and fun for children around the community.