Michael Cudlitz, Frank John Hughes, and Ross McCall talk about their trip to New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Celebrities from Hollywood are heading our way this week for a special event. An event at the Nation World War II Museum is bringing them here to “Hollywood South.”

A few of the original cast members from the hit HBO miniseries, Band of Brothers, joined our Good Morning New Orleans crew for a live interview.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of when the series first aired and in honor of that, the actors will be at the National WWII Museum for a special reunion.

Michael Cudlitz who played Denver Randleman, Frank John Hughes who played Bill Guarnere, and Ross McCall who played Joe Liebgott spoke to WGNO about their unique connections to their characters and their stories.

Band of Brothers was a popular show, based on the real story of Easy Company of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division and their mission in WWII in Europe. The operation was known as, Operation Overlord to V-S Day.

On Saturday, the cast, crew, and family members of easy company veterans and thousands of virtual viewers will gather for a rare forum. The Band of Brothers cast is going to reflect on their experiences, share unique insights and provide behind-the-scene commentary.

The reunion and symposium come as one of the last surviving veterans of Easy Company, Bradford Freeman recently passed away, which is why now more than ever, it’s important to keep the memory and legacy alive.