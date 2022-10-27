EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Women’s Business Center is hosting the Mistletoe Market in the Murphy Arts District on October 28-9, 2022. The market will be located in the Murphy Arts District inside the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, Arkansas.

On Friday, the 28th, the market will be open from 5 PM to 9 PM and tickets will be $15. There will be a Kendra Scott Giveaway, a hot chocolate bar, and hors d’oeuvres. On Saturday, the 29th, the market will be open from 9 AM to 4 PM and there will be a vendor breakfast, shopper dessert bar, and a hot chocolate bar.

The vendors will be small businesses from around the Ark-La-Tex region.