Australian drummer Colin Burgess, an original member of the hard rock band AC/DC in the early 1970s, has died, the band confirmed on its social media accounts. He was 77.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” says an unsigned post on the band’s official Facebook page late Friday. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

No cause of death was given.

Burgess was recruited in November 1973 to help form AC/DC with Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar and his brother Angus on lead guitar, lead vocalist Dave Evans and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.

The band fired Burgess in February 1974, accusing him of being drunk on stage, and he later said someone had spiked his drink. He was followed by a succession of drummers and filled in for one for a few months in 1975.

Before AC/DC, Burgess played with the Australian rock group The Masters Apprentices, which was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998.