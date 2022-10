EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmers Market at MAD (Murphy Arts District) is hosting their annual Pumpkin Day on October 29, 2022, from 8 AM – 11 AM. There will be pumpkins available for painting, free of charge, while supplies last.

The Farmers Market is located at 105 E. Locust Street at the MAD Amphitheater. Local market vendors will be there throughout the event.