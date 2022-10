MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square.

There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 PM, but other activities will be happening all day. These activities include trick or treating, bounce houses, games, a scavenger hunt, mums and pumpkins, and a bake sale.