NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album.

Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting in February.

The tour, named after her first debut album Songstress from1983, will celebrate her years of accomplishments within the music industry with 15 live shows for her fans.

Anita stated, “Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ….Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.”

Songstress 2023 Tour Dates